Pregnant woman arrested several times this year, accused of repeatedly stealing from retail stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Armani Cloud, 19, is once again in the Mecklenburg County Jail. The young woman was arrested Wednesday and charged for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Nike apparel from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Northlake Mall last week.
This isn’t Cloud’s first run-in with the law. Law enforcement officers have been keeping tabs on the young woman’s arrests.
“She does stick out. She’s very distinctive. She’s 4’11”. She’s eight-months pregnant. She wears these colorful wigs. Everyone knows who she is and they also know that she has violent tendencies,” explained Northlake Mall liaison officer Mandy Giannini with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Cloud was previously charged for a violent robbery that happened in Salisbury in March of 2019. Cloud and two other women were accused of stealing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Salisbury. During the incident, a store employee was pepper sprayed by one of the suspects.
Cloud has also been arrested several times in Mecklenburg County in 2019. Giannini said the young woman has been accused of identity theft and stealing for retail businesses.
“The fact that she continues to repeat and commit these crimes, not only is she putting her child, her unborn child at risk, but she doesn’t really seem to care that she continues to get arrested,” said the officer.
Police believe Cloud has been selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook.
“She talks about her business. She talks about how she’ll have a shipment coming in. She doesn’t seem to hide the fact that she’s going out especially when, like I said, everyone knows what she looks like,” said Giannini.
The officer said a special task force made up of businesses and law enforcement officers is now keeping tabs on suspected retail thieves in the Charlotte area.
“We have a good working relationship with the retailers. They give us a lot of good information. We’re able to kind of collaborate and talk to one another and get charges on them so hopefully they’ll stop,” said Giannini.
She said members of the public should realize that going to a store to steal items if you have previously been banned from the store can be classified as felony breaking and entering. She said stealing from a store you have been banned from can be classified as felony larceny after breaking and entering.
Police are still trying to identify the woman seen with Cloud during last week’s alleged theft at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Northlake Mall. If you have any information about the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.