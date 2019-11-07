Person killed in Ballantyne area of south Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | November 7, 2019 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 4:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person was killed in the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Paperbark Circle.

CMPD says detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation on the scene.

There’s no word on what happened, any possible suspects or arrests. The victim in this case has not been identified.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

