Person killed in Ballantyne area of south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person was killed in the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Paperbark Circle.
CMPD says detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation on the scene.
There’s no word on what happened, any possible suspects or arrests. The victim in this case has not been identified.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
