N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer Announces Service to the North Pole Onboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer will begin service to the North Pole onboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride starting Nov. 15. The magical story comes to life when the train departs Barber Junction Depot at the N.C. Transportation Museum for a 70-minute round-trip journey to the North Pole.
Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™. Once onboard, hot chocolate and treats are served as passengers read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers greet passengers at the North Pole and then board the train, where each child is given the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell. Chefs aboard each car lead passengers in singing Christmas carols on the ride back to the N.C. Transportation Museum.
The journey begins Nov. 15 and runs through Dec. 22 on select dates. Exact dates, fares and excursion times are available by calling 704-469-5231, or by visiting www.nctrans.org. Ticket prices for children (ages 2-11) range from $32 to $42 and for adults from $38 to $48, depending on date and class of service. Parlor Class and First-Class Seating are sold out, however, Coach Class and Deluxe Coach Class seating remain. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride!
