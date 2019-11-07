Man charged after high-speed chase got up to 90mph in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that got up to speeds of 90 miles per hour in York County Thursday.
According to Trent Faris from the York County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started just before noon on Lesslie Highway near Schoolside Drive in the Lesslie community, outside of Rock Hill.
Deputies say the chase ended near the intersection of South Anderson Road and Pantry Drive. Officials say they initiated the pursuit after suspecting a DUI.
James Dustin Varnadore, 36, was charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.
Officials say the chase got up to speeds of 90 mph and went into Chester County as well.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is now leading this investigation.
