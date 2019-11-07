Kannapolis Cannon Ballers announce new staff members

As fans head to the Box Office and enter the gates of the ballpark, they can anticipate a warm welcome from Jake Brewer, the Ticket Leprechaun. Beyond being the Cannon Ballers’ “lucky charm,” Brewer’s role will include overseeing the team’s ticket operation and providing key contributions to further enhance a fan-driven experience. A native of Franklin, NC, he joins the Kannapolis staff after spending six seasons with the Gastonia Grizzlies (Summer Collegiate; Coastal Plain League). In addition to introducing the Ticket Leprechaun persona, Brewer served in many different capacities with Gastonia and was ultimately elevated to the role of Assistant General Manager. Brewer was also a part of Fans First Entertainment and assisted with the launch of the Savannah Bananas (CPL).