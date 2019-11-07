Husband admits to stabbing, killing wife in 911 call

ELK PARK, N.C. (WBTV) - A domestic situation escalated into violence early Tuesday, says Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye. When it ended, a woman was dead and her husband was calling 911 to say he did it.
It happened in an apartment building in Elk Park. That’s where 55-year-old Darrell Callahan and his wife Tammy lived. They were married back in July, and people who saw them around town thought they made a good couple.
“They acted like they were in love,” said store owner Kim Ruppard.
On Monday, though, family members were concerned that they had not heard from Tammy in a while. A deputy went to check on her and spoke with her.
”She said everything was OK,” said Frye.
That was about 9 p.m. Monday. By 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, she was dead. Darrell Callahan called 911 to report it.
“Tammy’s dead,” he told the 911 operator.
When asked what happened, Darrell said, “I stabbed her.”
Units were dispatched to the scene where they found Tammy Callahan deceased and Darrell was taken into custody without incident. The sheriff says it appeared Tammy had been stabbed once in the neck. It also appeared, he said, that Darrell had placed a pillow under her and covered her, and possibly had tried to render aid.
What investigators don’t know, however, is how long Darrell waited before calling 911 for help after the stabbing. Deputies are still looking into the situation.
Callahan has been sent to a prison in Raleigh for safekeeping. He is being held without bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.