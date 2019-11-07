Flight from Charlotte diverted, ‘disruptive passenger’ removed and charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Utah was forced to land in Oklahoma due to a passenger officials say was being disruptive.
Flight 807 departed late Tuesday headed for Salt Lake City, but was diverted to Tulsa. Once the plane was on the ground the passenger, identified as James Cholewinski, was removed from the aircraft.
Officials have not confirmed exactly what took place on the plane, but Cholewinski was charged with public intoxication by Tulsa law enforcement.
American Airlines released a statement about the incident:
“American Airlines flight 807 from Charlotte to Salt Lake City diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday night due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met the flight, removed the passenger, and the flight continued to Salt Lake City.”
Officials say the situation is being investigated further by the FBI.
No other information has been released.
