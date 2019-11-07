First Alert: Cold front to deliver evening showers, noticeably cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Here’s skinny on today’s weather. The vast majority of the day will actually remain rain-free, it won’t be until close to sundown before rain approaches the Charlotte area from the west.
As such, while most of the day will be dry, a First Alert “heads up” has been declared for late today and tonight as a cold front moves into and through the region, bringing showers as it does.
Early sunshine today will give way to increasing afternoon clouds with high temperatures in the upper 60s. There may be a few snow flurries in the highest elevations of the mountains late tonight as colder air blows in and daybreak temperatures fall to the 20s in the High Country.
Lows elsewhere are expected to be in the 30s in the foothills with 40s for Charlotte and the Piedmont, setting the stage for a noticeably cooler Friday behind the front with highs only in the lower 50s.
The weekend starts very chilly, with low temperatures Friday night dipping into the 20s followed by high temperatures Saturday only getting back to the lower 50s despite total sunshine. Still plenty of sun to go around Sunday, and after a chilly start near 30°, afternoon readings push 60° Sunday afternoon and middle 60s are expected on Veterans Day.
Looking ahead, another First Alert has been hosted for Tuesday, as our next rain-maker arrives. Model trends indicate the coldest air of the season will rush in in on the back end of the system, perhaps turning the rain to snow in the mountains and northern foothills. It’s something we’re watching.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
