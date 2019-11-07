First Alert Day continues as rain showers, gusty winds move across our area overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Day continues for tonight, as rain showers and gusty winds will continue to develop throughout our evening and overnight hours.
No severe weather is expected, yet the rain will make for a messy evening commute and drive. The rain will taper off overnight as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, with colder air returning for Friday. A little rain-snow mix to light snow will be possible for the higher elevations of the North Carolina mountains overnight as well.
Friday morning will start off with mostly sunny skies and low temperatures in the lower 40s for the Piedmont, and mid to upper 20s for the mountains. Friday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 50s for the Piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Make sure you have your winter gear for Friday night high school football games, as Friday evening temperatures quickly cool into the 30s, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday, with high temperatures moderating back to around 60 degrees, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected for Veterans Day Monday, with a milder high temperature of 65 degrees. Enjoy Monday’s milder temperatures, because MUCH colder air arrives by Tuesday as another cold front moves across the region.
Tuesday will feature another chance for scattered rain to possibly a rain-snow mix to snow for the North Carolina mountains, as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. More sunshine returns for Wednesday, with morning lows in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Thursday will feature increasing clouds, with the chance for a few rain showers, as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
Don’t forget your coat!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
