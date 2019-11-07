Dozens attend annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of players attended the annual Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament in partnership with ASIS Chapter 65 Wednesday afternoon.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, but had to be delayed a week due to inclement weather.
Despite the rescheduling, a large crowd of players still participated in the tournament.
The tournament helped to raise money for the local Crime Stoppers organization. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards to community members who report criminals to the police. The organization's work is extremely beneficial to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the community as a whole.
“We’re bringing people together. We’re bringing the community together and Crime Stoppers is important. I think us coming together, all the golfers, the police department and people of the community, it’s what we do,” said Donna Murrell, a member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers Board.
Major Ryan Butler from the CMPD said the department is very appreciative of everyone who participated in the tournament.
“It’s such a great event for people to support because it’s an exceptional tool for CMPD to use. We always emphasize the need for us to build and maintain relationships with the community and obviously the Crime Stoppers program is a key ingredient in that relationship,” said Butler.
This year's event was held at the Golf Club at Ballantyne (Ballantyne Hotel). The event included a four-person scramble, box lunch and a reception to end the night. The reception included dinner, awards and raffle prizes.
WBTV is a proud sponsor of the event.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.