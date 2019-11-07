Crime Stoppers: Police release surveillance images of man wanted for robberies at Stonecrest Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have released surveillance images of the man believed to be responsible for two armed robberies that happened in the Stonecrest Shopping Center last month.
Police say a father was robbed in a parking lot in the shopping center after seeing a movie with his teenage daughter back on October 19. They say another robbery happened October 30. Both happened late at night, according to police.
Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD said police were able to retrieve surveillance images of the suspect because of the suspect’s actions after the robberies.
“The suspect used the victim’s credit cards and went to purchase different items from different locations and we were able to obtain photos that way,” explained Johnson.
The detective said the man should definitely be considered dangerous.
“Anybody who’s willing to go and put a gun to somebody and take items, I would consider them dangerous,” said Johnson.
He urged the public to remain vigilant when they are out and about.
“We just want people to be aware of their surroundings, pay attention, try to walk out in groups, try to make sure you lock your doors when you get in your car and just leave the parking lot as quickly as possible,” said the detective.
He said the suspect may be anywhere from 5’8” to 6’ tall and close to 200 pounds. Surveillance images show the man wearing long camouflage pants and a short-sleeved hoodie.
Anyone with information about this robbery suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
