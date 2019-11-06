WORK’N AGAIN: World of Outlaws bringing Work’N Woody to fans

“When I built Woody the motors weighed 800 pounds,” Malies said. “There was no way two guys were going to pick up a motor and put it in a car. So, I built the lift boom for that reason. And the spring push bar that’s on the front of Woody, that was built for the fact that we were pushing Super Modifieds, as well as Sprint Cars. Even Sprint Cars then weighed 2,700 pounds. So, when you hit them they were like a brick. The spring bar was not only for them, it was for us. I could always get a one- or two-inch rolling start and hit somebody and they didn’t even know it.”