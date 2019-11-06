Woman injured after car collides with school bus in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was injured after a car collided with a school bus in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of West Boulevard and Dr. Carver Road.
Officers say there were three or four children on the bus at the time of the incident. Medical officials say none of the children were hurt.
The woman who was driving the car that collided with the bus was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on what caused the incident, but from the view of WBTV’s crew on scene, the car appeared to have been pinned under the bus.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
