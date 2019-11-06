Voters making decision on Mecklenburg County’s proposed sales tax increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In Mecklenburg County, one of the biggest items on the ballot is a proposed sales tax increase to benefit the arts. If passed, it would impact everyone in Charlotte.
If the sales tax passes on Tuesday, you will end up paying an extra 5 cents on every $20 you spend. Given the math, county officials told WBTV over the past few weeks, which means the county would have an extra $50 million to spend.
Out of the $50 million, $22.5 million will be set aside for arts and culture, like museums or symphonies, $17 million would be earmarked for parks and greenways, $8 million would go specifically to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for counselors and psychologists and the remaining $2.5 million will be saved for projects within the smaller towns of Mecklenburg County.
The sales tax is a simple “yes” or “no” question, but it’s confusing if you don’t fully understand what the sales tax is, what it would cost you or what the money would be spent on.
WBTV’s Bria Bell asked residents Monday night what they new about the proposed sales tax increase.
“I heard a little bit about it on TV. I know there was a quarter-cent tax that is proposed to go to support the arts program and things,” said one voter.
“Money to go for the arts,” added another.
The Arts and Science Council told commissioners it needed the public funding because donations to their organization were down.
Polls throughout Mecklenburg County opened at 6:30 in the morning and closed at 7:30 at night.
