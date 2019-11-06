Vi Lyles re-elected as Charlotte mayor as city council incumbents retain seats, CMS Board welcomes new faces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Democrat Vi Lyles claimed victory, thanking her supporters for re-election as Charlotte’s mayor Tuesday night as results from several local races came in.
Lyles was re-elected as mayor with a dominating victory over perennial Republican candidate David Michael Rice.
On Tuesday night, Lyles claimed victory and is the first mayor to win a second term in Charlotte since Democrat Anthony Foxx in 2011. Charlotte had previously seen six mayors in four years. After Lyles declared victory, she gave her supporters a mandate.
“What I am going to need from you today is to always to push me to do my very best,” Re-elected Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I want you to also say to me when things are going well, but more importantly tell me when they are not, because without having a complete picture of what’s important in a community - how can we move forward. I am going to need each and everyone of you to step up with me in this second term.”
Lyles spent three decades in city government, rising from budget analyst to budget director to assistant city manager. She went on to work for a non-profit and as a leadership consultant. She was elected to the first of two city council terms in 2013. In 2017, she beat incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts in the Democratic primary, before going on to win 59 percent of the vote in the 2017 Mayoral race.
Around 9 p.m., Lyles thanked her supporters. She says after the victory it’s back to work. She says she will tackle affordable housing, transportation, finding a new police chief, and safety. More than 90 homicides so far this year in Charlotte.
“There are so many good people living in the city,” Lyles said. “Why do we have people escalating because of a simple argument. We are going to try and work on that by identifying the data and the strategies that make a difference.”
The mayor had her election party at Sweet Lew’s in the Belmont area. She was greeted with hugs and smiles and told the crowd she didn’t take her re-election for granted.
“In 2017, we made history with the commitment to bring better-paying jobs, affordable housing and transportation to Charlotte,” Lyles said to a group at her election watch event on Belmont Avenue. “Tonight, we’ve done it again, as Charlotte has elected its first two-term mayor in recent history! I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the Queen City.”
Incumbent Democrats Julie Eiselt, James Mitchell, Braxton Winston and Dimple Ajmera retained their seats in victory in the race for Charlotte City Council at-large over Republican newcomer Joshua Richardson.
Former council member and state senator Democrat Malcolm Graham won the race for Charlotte City Council District 2 over Republican newcomer Jacob Robinson.
Democrat Renee Perkins Johnson won the race for Charlotte City Council District 4 over Republican Brandon Pierce to replace incumbent Greg Phipps in the district that includes the University area and UNC Charlotte.
First-term incumbent Republican Tariq Bokhari won the race for Charlotte City Council District 6 over Democratic challenger Gina Navarrete in the district for south Charlotte.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg School board will soon welcome two new faces after Tuesday’s election. Candidates Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Shipp locked in the most votes alongside incumbent Elyse Dashew, each earning an at-large spot on the board.
This was De La Jada’s first time running meanwhile, it was Shipp’s second attempt. Shipp previously ran for the District 2 position in a previous election.
“It’s truly an honor to serve on the board,” said Dashew during her election night watch party.
Candidate Stephanie Sneed was barely beat by Shipp with a 139-vote margin.
Mecklenburg County residents voted against the much-discussed proposed quarter cent sales tax to benefit the arts.
