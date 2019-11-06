Thursday’s First Alert is followed by a big temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine and mild temperatures stay into place over the next few hours before overnight lows visit the mid 40s across the Piedmont.
Clouds will increasing through the late morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow ahead of the WBTV viewing areas next best chance for rain.
A First Alert is effect for Thursday evening as a round of moderate to heavy rain moves into the Carolinas. You'll likely put your windshield wipers to work during your Thursday evening commute with showers expected in the Charlotte metro area just before sunset.
While some areas, we’ll experience heavy downpours along with a few isolated thunderstorms, severe weather is not expected. Showers should dissipate during the wee-hours of Friday morning with possibility of a few flurries over the Mountains.
Behind the frontal passage responsible for bringing Thursday's rain is a strong shot of cold air. It will rush in giving us the chillest temperatures of the season - upper 20s in Charlotte by Friday night. The addition of gustly northwesterly winds will send wind chill values into the teens across the high country into Saturday morning. Widespread breezes will relax by Saturday midday.
While the weekend will be dry and sunny, highs will remain below-seasonal averages in the 50s and 60s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.