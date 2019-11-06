Teen charged as accessory in murder and dismemberment case in Rowan County out on bond

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Madison Drew Harrington, charged in May in connection with the murder and dismemberment of 19-year-old Michael Elijah Earley, has been released from jail after making bond of $500,000.
Harrington had been charged as an accessory after the fact in the case.
Three people were charged in the case. Officials began the investigation after Earley was reported missing by his girlfriend.
Earley was last seen around 10 p.m. on May 5 at his home on Sides Road, near Haynes Drive and north of Rockwell Park.
Days later, investigators said Earley had been killed and dismembered. His remains were found buried in a secluded area, officials say.
“Nobody wants to bury their child, much less a 19-yr-old man, still had a lot of life," said Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten.
Carlos Rosas Jr, 19, Harrington, 18, and Lauren Grimes, 19, were all charged. Rosas is being held without bond, Grimes is being held under a bond of $300,000.
The arrest warrants state, in part, that Rosas “did attempt to conceal evidence of the death of Michael Earley by knowingly and willfully dismembering and destroying human remains.”
Officials said Thursday that Earley’s body was transported to a secluded location, partially dismembered and disposed of.
