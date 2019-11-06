Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent to speak on radio blog about Renewal

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody will appear on a radio blog to discuss the Renewal system.
The program will air on Thursday morning at 10:30 am and can be heard here: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/edutalk/2019/11/07/rowan-salisbury-nc-schools-their-transition-to-a-renewal-school-system
Rowan-Salisbury is the only system in North Carolina currently operating as a Renewal district. It means that local schools and administrators have a greater say in curriculum, calender, staffing, even how the budget is spent.
Dr. Moody will be speaking as part of program on the blog Education Talk Radio Pre K-20.
