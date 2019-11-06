Political science professor predicts low voter turnout for Mecklenburg County in 2019 general election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters across the state of North Carolina hit the polls for the 2019 general election Tuesday.
Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, predicts voter turnout will be low in Mecklenburg County this election cycle. Bitzer explained that because it’s an off-year election and because many voters are apathetic towards local government, he predicts a low turnout.
“I think when it comes down to local elections like in the city of Charlotte, the tendency tends to be that people really don’t pay attention to local government but it is the level of government that impacts them most on a day to day basis,” explained Bitzer.
He noted that in 2017, Mecklenburg County saw 25% voter turnout. He predicts turnout this year will be closer to 15% or 20%. He thinks this is due in part to the lack of a competitive mayoral race in Charlotte this year.
“We had a competitive election in 2017. A well-known Republican was running against a well-known Democrat, but Charlotte has moved so solidly into the Democratic column that it’s kind of a forgone conclusion that this is a Democratic town,” noted Bitzer.
Democrat Vi Lyles defeated Republican Kenny Smith in the 2017 election. This year she’s being challenged by a lesser known opponent, Republican David Michael Rice.
With 2020 just around the corner and North Carolina positioned to be at the forefront of national politics when the Republican National Convention comes to town next August, Bitzer thinks 2019 voter turnout will not be a good indicator of 2020 turnout.
“You will have such different electorates and such different environments,” explained Bitzer. “People will certainly want to read into local elections this year to say, ‘this is how next year will play out’, but it‘s doubtful that there’s gonna be a real cause and effect going into a very competitive election next year.”
Bitzer said he expects closer to 65% or 70% voter turnout in Mecklenburg County when it comes time for the 2020 presidential elections.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.