SWAT on scene of Huntersville home with armed person inside

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police situation involving a person with a gun inside a home has closed a road in Huntersville and put a nearby school on lockdown.
The incident got underway Wednesday morning on Hambright Road, closing the area between Swansboro Lane and Patterson Road. Nearby Lake Norman Charter Elementary School was placed on lockdown.
Huntersville police say the situation unfolded when someone, believed to be a family member, called to report the incident. SWAT is on scene of a home and and more than one person is believed to be inside the home. At least one person inside the home has a gun, police say.
Police say the incident does not involve the elementary school.
