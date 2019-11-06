Open house set for new Kannapolis Fire Station #2

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drop in from 10 a.m. – noon, on November 16, for an Open House, as the City of Kannapolis celebrates the completion of Fire Station #2, located at 817 Richard Avenue. Attendees can tour the new station, meet firefighters, and receive fire safety information.
Construction on Station #2 began in May 2018. The previous Fire Station #2 building was demolished, and the new station constructed in the same location.
Fire Station #2 was built in 1963. With only 1,838 square feet, it was originally designed as a volunteer fire station with no living quarters for fire personnel and only had one bay to house a single fire truck. It also had inadequate workspace areas for firefighters to work and train.
The new station has 11,000 square feet, accommodates two fire trucks, and has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, and multipurpose training spaces.
