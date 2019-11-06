Municipal elections: New mayor and new way to elect mayors in Salisbury, alcohol measures win in Cabarrus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in Salisbury decided they would prefer a separate election for the office of mayor, and voters in Concord and Harrisburg approved alcoholic drink measures in Tuesday’s municipal elections.
The measure to create a separate race for mayor in Salisbury passed easily, 2683 (60.52%) to 1750 (39.48%). The measure would still have to be approved by the Salisbury City Council.
In what may be considered an upset, former Salisbury Mayor Karen Kirks Alexander drew more votes than current Mayor Al Heggins. Alexander was the top vote-getter and will likely return to the office of mayor.
All of the incumbents will return to the council in Salisbury. The final numbers were Alexander 2739, Al Heggins 2554, David Post 2529, Brian Miller 2341, and Tamara Sheffield 2115. Finishing outside the top 5 were Patricia P.J. RIcks 1863, Gemale Black 1229, John Struzick 1297, Giannina Monzon 1076, Ladale Benson 235, and there were 91 write-in votes.
In Spencer, Jonathan D. Williams defeated David Brown Doby, Sr., 430-58 in the mayor’s race. In the race for Spencer Town Board, the top six were Patti Secreast 376, Steve M. Miller 328, Sharon D. Hovis 293, Bob Bish 253, Sam Morgan 227, and Patricia Webb Sledge 222.
In East Spencer, incumbent Barbara Mallet held the mayor’s seat for another term. Curtis Cowan, Deloris High, and John Noble, III, were elected to the town board, along with Albert Smith.
In China Grove, incumbent Mayor Lee Withers was defeated by Charles Seaford 242-203.
Meredith Bare Smith was elected to serve as mayor of Landis, defeating Bobby Brown 488-143. Ashley Stewart and Katie Sells were elected to the Landis Town Board.
Bill Feather defeated Andrew Poston 168-144 in the race for mayor of Granite Quarry, while James (Doug) Shelton and Jim Costantino were elected to the board of aldermen.
Beau Taylor held the Rockwell mayor’s office, defeating Chris Stiller 153-75.
John Bradford and Travis Summit were elected to the Cleveland board.
Ryan Dayvault, Tom Kincaid, and Darrell Jackson won election to the Kannapolis City Council.
In Harrisburg and Concord, measures dealing with malt beverage and fortified wine sales all passed easily.
Ron Smith, Rodney Dellinger, Rick Russo, and Ian Patrick were the top four vote-getters in the Harrisburg council race.
Andy Langford won election in the only contested Concord City Council race, defeating Coretta Grant in District 1.
Darren Hartsell and Allen Burnette won election to the Midland council.
Justin Simpson and Jim Sells were elected to the Mt. Pleasant board.
