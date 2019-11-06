Man charged for murder of 20-year-old woman in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged a man for the murder of a 20-year-old woman in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened on Riverbirch Drive at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Detectives have charged 19-year-old Mario Ramirez-Duarte for the murder of 20-year-old Shandiin Sanchez.
Police said Sanchez was found in the road with a gunshot wound near an apartment complex. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Through continued investigation, homicide detectives identified Ramirez-Duarte as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. He was charged with murder, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Schneider is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
