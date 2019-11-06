Man charged for murder of 20-year-old woman in south Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | November 6, 2019 at 5:22 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 5:23 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged a man for the murder of a 20-year-old woman in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened on Riverbirch Drive at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Detectives have charged 19-year-old Mario Ramirez-Duarte for the murder of 20-year-old Shandiin Sanchez.

Police said Sanchez was found in the road with a gunshot wound near an apartment complex. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Through continued investigation, homicide detectives identified Ramirez-Duarte as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. He was charged with murder, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Detectives have charged 19-year-old Mario Ramirez-Duarte for the murder of 20-year-old Shandiin Sanchez. (Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's OFfice)

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Schneider is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

