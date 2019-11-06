Man arrested, charged with two counts of kidnapping after SWAT situation in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged with robbery as well as two counts of kidnapping after a SWAT situation in Charlotte Wednesday morning.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on McKelvey Street around 9:37 a.m. when officers responded to a call to locate a suspect with robbery warrants, later identified as 27-year-old Nicholas McReed.
Responding officers made contact with the suspect who refused to come out of the residence and barricaded himself inside. Officers then relocated nearby residents as a precaution.
Members of the SWAT Team and Negotiators responded to the scene, set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the male suspect. After multiple attempts, he came out of the home and was taken into custody without incident.
Officers charged McReed with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.
No further information was released.
