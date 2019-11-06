Forever Family: Meet Timere!

I watched him closely, I spoke with the staff who has seen him mature over the years. I tried to see if I could articulate a specific detail that would set this 10 year old apart when viewers read about him, or watched his segment this week. As I struggled to settle on one or two things that stood out I realized that difficulty stemmed from the fact that he appeared reserved because he didn’t know me well. When I saw him talk with his social worker Jennifer you would never use to word reserved to describe him. What I love about that is how it reflects a beautiful picture of his closeness and attachment to his incredible social worker who invests so deeply in him.