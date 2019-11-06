A First Alert for Thursday evening turns into a chilly Friday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a cold front! This one means business, too!
We will continue to have mild weather through this evening and on Thursday. However, as we move into the second half of Thursday, clouds will begin to increase. For the late afternoon hours, the mountains could start to see some rain moving in.
For the foothills, there could be showers for the evening commute. For the Charlotte area, we may start to see rain toward the end of the evening commute – into the night. This is why a First Alert has been issued only for the evening hours. It will still be mild tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
You will feel the bigger effects of the front on Friday when high temperatures only make it to the low 50s! It should sunny and dry by then. That trend lasts into the weekend too.
Highs on Saturday will only reach the low 50s and we return to the low 60s on Friday. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. We should stay dry all weekend.
By next week, another cold front will move through. That brings a good chance for rain on Tuesday (maybe a few snow showers in the mountains as it wraps up.)
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
