First Alert: Next round of rain comes late Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure building into the region, dry conditions will persist with lots of sun in today’s forecast with seasonal afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.
Clear skies tonight and not too cold, with most neighborhoods falling back into the 40s.
A First Alert “heads up” has been declared for Thursday night as a cold front moves through the region, bringing our next chance for rain. Sunshine early Thursday will give way to increasing afternoon clouds with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
There may be a few snow flurries in the highest elevations of the mountains late Thursday night as colder air blows in, and Friday will be noticeably cooler behind the front with highs only in the lower 50s.
The rain will be long gone by Friday morning, but be prepared, you may be driving on wet streets during the morning commute.
The weekend starts very chilly, with low temperatures Friday night dipping into the 20s for most neighborhoods followed by high temperatures Saturday only getting back to near 50°.
Still plenty of sunshine Sunday, and after a chilly start near 30°, afternoon readings push 60° Sunday afternoon and low to middle 60s are expected on Veterans Day.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
