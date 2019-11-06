First Alert Evening Thursday - then the cold blast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday’s forecast will be delightful with plenty of sunshine to go around and highs in the mid 60s.
Most of Thursday won’t be a problem either with rain likely holding off until the evening hours. Many will welcome a little rainfall with the lawns still recovering from the late summer brutal heat.
If the rain arrives quickly it could slow things down for the evening commute Thursday, but should be gone by daybreak Friday.
Afterward, another round of cold air will grace us over the weekend as we take another trip into the 20s for low temperatures Saturday and possibly Sunday morning. Highs will only be in the low 50s.
That will make for a chilly weekend at the Renaissance Festival or any other outdoor activities you might have lined up!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.