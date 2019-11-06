CMS Board of Education welcomes new faces after Tuesday’s election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will soon welcome two new faces after Tuesday’s election.
Candidates Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Shipp locked in the most votes alongside incumbent Elyse Dashew, each earning an at-large spot on the board.
This was De La Jada’s first time running meanwhile, it was Shipp’s second attempt.
Shipp previously ran for the District 2 position in a previous election.
“It’s truly an honor to serve on the board,” said Dashew during her election night watch party.
Candidate Stephanie Sneed was barely beat by Ship by a near 139 votes.
