City of Concord looking for feedback on development ordinance

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The first group of revisions to the Concord’s Development Ordinance are now available for public review and input at concordnc.gov/CDO-Rewrite.
The Concord Development Ordinance is the principal document that regulates development within the City: it establishes dimensional standards, zoning districts, permissible uses, review processes, and building form, as well as provisions for stormwater, floodplain management, and stream buffers.
The adoption of the City of Concord’s 2030 Land Use Plan highlighted the need for revisions to the development ordinance, which has been amended numerous times since its initial adoption in the year 2000. The City has retained Tindale Oliver and Michael Lauer Planning to assist in the rewrite of the CDO. A Planning Technical Team comprised of City elected officials, appointed officials, and staff is guiding the work of the consultants.
Three rounds of ordinance revisions will be considered and adopted by the Planning and Zoning Commission and then City Council.
The first round of proposed revisions is focused on amendments to the Use Table and Supplemental Standards. This section is now available for public review and input at concordnc.gov/CDO-Rewrite.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider any comments submitted through the online form by November 13. City Council will consider any comments summited by November 27. Additionally, members of the public may provide in-person comments directly to City Council on December 12 at 6:00 p.m., which is the anticipated public hearing date. The public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 35 Cabarrus Avenue W.
After the first phase of the CDO Rewrite, the two following phases will cover a wide variety of amendments. Please visit concordnc.gov/CDO-Rewrite for more information on project phasing.
Staff is available to address neighborhood meetings concerning the project, and interested parties can contact the Planning Department at 704-920-5152 or planning@concordnc.gov.
