City of Charlotte responds to Chief Putney’s retirement plans, says the plan does not break law

“When an officer returns to work for CMPD, they are not in the position that they were in prior to retirement; rather, they are brought back only if there is a special task needed or there is a need for special events. Neither of these positions are equivalent to a regularly employed officer. When they return to work after retirement, it is on a limited basis and they are not given benefits; rather, their healthcare is retiree healthcare, which is more expensive and slightly different from current employee healthcare, and their reduced work position and schedule are subject to and in compliance with the LGERS plan of less than 1,000 hours per calendar year.”