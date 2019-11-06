Charges dismissed against SC man in case of father’s death in 2015

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been dismissed against a man who was arrested in the case of his father’s death in Chesterfield County in 2015.
According to Robert Kittle with South Carolina Attorney General’s office, the office has dismissed charges against Thomas Shelton, Jr.
“I can confirm that there was insufficient evidence to take the case to trial so we had to dismiss it until or unless more information comes forward about the murder,” Kittle said.
Details about the case include 60-year-old Thomas Shelton being reported missing by family members on Dec. 8, 2015. The elder Shelton, battling stage 4 cancer, was found dead by hunters Dec. 28 on Tory Road in Pageland, deputies say. An autopsy revealed he died around Dec. 5 and suffered blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
In 2016, Shelton, Jr. was arrested and served a murder warrant. Shelton, Jr.'s charges were dismissed Wednesday.
