Can-Am Finals expected to sell out for 11th straight year in Concord at Dirt Track, schedule change announced

“(World Finals) is one of the best races of the year and one of the best events of the year,” Bowyer said. “It’s going to be interesting. I’m certainly going to be watching. This is one of the most action-packed events anywhere in the country. You’re talking hundreds of race cars competing at this race track on one weekend. It puts on one hell of a show. It’s a huge weekend for dirt racing. It’s a huge weekend for Charlotte.”