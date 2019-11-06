2 arrested, evidence seized possibly connected to series of storage unit break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested, and evidence was seized that potentially implicated their involvement in a series storage unit break-ins in Charlotte and Pineville in Mecklenburg County and another county.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives with Pineville Police Department have been investigating a series of commercial break-ins at public storage facilities.
Through the course of their investigation, a suspect and home was identified, and a search warrant was issued. On Tuesday, Pineville officers joined with CMPD to serve the warrant on Longstone Lane.
During the service of the warrant, police say 27-year-old Ryan Conner Jacobs attempted to run from the home on foot, but he was swiftly apprehended. As a result of the search warrant, meth, opiates, a stolen vehicle and evidence associated with other property crimes were located.
Jacobs was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer and three unrelated warrants which were outstanding for his arrest at the time of the warrant service. Jesse Rachel Crane, 32, was charged with maintaining a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The CMPD and Pineville Police Department are continuing their work together to identify the extent of Jacobs’s and Crane’s involvement in a series of commercial break-ins,” a CMPD release read.
Anyone with information about the suspects or any related crimes are asked to call 911 or to leave the information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No further information was released.
