Voters learning details about Mecklenburg County’s proposed sales tax increase before Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Your vote starts to count in just hours and in Mecklenburg County, one of the biggest items on the ballot is a proposed sales tax increase. If passed, it would impact everyone in Charlotte.
The sales tax is a simple “yes” or “no” question, but it’s confusing if you don’t fully understand what the sales tax is, what it would cost you or what the money would be spent on. You’re also not alone.
Monday night before Election Day, it was easy to find people who knew very little about the much-discussed proposed sales tax for the Arts. Over the past few weeks, millions have been spent to persuade you to vote either for, or against it. Very few knew about its impact.
After a solid 30 minutes, WBTV’s Bria Bell found answers started to change.
“I heard a little bit about it on TV. I know there was a quarter-cent tax that is proposed to go to support the arts program and things,” said one voter.
“Money to go for the arts,” added another.
If the sales tax passes on Tuesday, you will end up paying an extra 5 cents on every $20 you spend. Given the math, county officials told WBTV over the past few weeks, which means the county would have an extra $50 million to spend.
So here’s the breakdown: out of the $50 million, $22.5 million will be set aside for arts and culture, like museums or symphonies, $17 million would be earmarked for parks and greenways, $8 million would go specifically to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools for counselors and psychologists and the remaining $2.5 million will be saved for projects within the smaller towns of Mecklenburg County.
Before you even get to the polls tomorrow, there is a way for you to check your registration and look at a sample ballot. Polls throughout Mecklenburg County open at 6:30 in the morning.
