VIDEO: Florida deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground

In the silent video, Miller can be seen speaking to the girl for just over a minute from about 10 feet (3 meters) away while two women watch. He then suddenly walks toward the girl, grabs her throat and throws her to the ground. He flips her onto her stomach, puts a knee against her back and pulls her arms behind her. He then forcibly lifts her up using her pinned arms and throws her out of the room, where an investigator's report says she slammed against a wall.