Stolen construction vehicle crashes into Charlotte church, store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A church and a Boost Mobile store were damaged after someone stole a vehicle and crashed into the two buildings early Tuesday morning, police say.
The incident unfolded around 3:15 a.m. on W Trade Street, where police say a construction vehicle was stolen. The vehicle then crashed into a Boost Mobile store on W Trade Street and later into a nearby church on S Bruns Ave.
No additional information was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
