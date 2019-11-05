Salisbury city council and mayor’s election could be seperated if referendum passes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An issue that has been talked about in one local community for decades has now made its way onto the ballot. In Salisbury there is no election for the office of mayor, rather, the top voter-getter in the City Council race by tradition takes the mayor’s spot.
That could change depending on what voters decide on Tuesday.
The resolution passed stated the ordinance is “effective only if approved by the qualified voters of the entire City of Salisbury in a special election.” The ordinance states “the qualified voters of the entire city elect the mayor separate form the the election of the other four members of council.”
The city council already has the ability to create a separate mayoral election, but the council wanted the citizens input.
Two years ago Al Heggins ran for city council, but as top vote-getter, she was able to become mayor of Salisbury. On Tuesday she was campaigning to stay on council, but whether she continues as mayor depends where she finishes in the election.
She said that if the races had been separated two years ago, she would have run for council.
“I would have maybe run for council, especially first time out, that wouldn’t have been unreasonable." Mayor Heggins said.
She says now she would run to keep the mayor’s spot.
Political scientist Dr. Michael Bitzer at Catawba College says the measure to create two races has some support.
“The question itself makes sense and I think people will generally tend to be in favor of it, but you never know in these kinds of referendum how the electorate will play out," Bitzer said.
One voter who had just cast a ballot at Knox Middle School explained why she voted against the measure.
“A lot of good people run for mayor and if they, you can’t elect but one, so you lose those good people, whereas if you leave it as it is, then those people become the city council and you’ve got all good people," the voter said.
Regardless of the voters’ choice, the change would not go into effect until the 2021 municipal election.
