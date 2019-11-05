Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘Forward Rowan’

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan EDC: The Rowan Economic Development Commission Board of Directors has voted to move forward with “FORWARD ROWAN,” a new $5.5 million economic development and community strategy for Rowan County.
The vote comes following a feasibility study conducted by Convergent Nonprofit Solutions that found widespread community support for funding a new, community-centered approach to strengthening the economy and improving economic competitiveness.
Bryan Overcash of Salisbury-based GCS, serves as Chairman of the Board of the EDC. “I think the board was eager to hear the consultant’s report and were reassured when they verified what we all have been feeling—that these are exciting times for Rowan County. I was particularly pleased that so many who were interviewed said they have seen direct benefits of investing in economic development here,” he said.
The five components of FORWARD ROWAN include:
- Targeted Economic Growth through the growth of existing businesses and the attraction of new ones,
- Talent Attraction & Development to provide an ample supply of skilled and available workers,
- Quality of Place that is attractive to potential new residents and that offers a better balance between your work and personal lives,
- Brand Identity & Storytelling to promote Rowan County and build community pride and understanding among our internal audiences, and
- Organizational Development to provide outstanding levels of service to our investors, prospects and existing industries
“I am encouraged that business owners here recognize the opportunity we have in front of us and will take advantage by investing in growth, education, quality of life and marketing of Rowan County,” said Overcash. “As we embark on this bold new campaign, we are optimistic that our business leaders recognize the value of investments in economic development, and that those investments will pay huge dividends for their businesses and all Rowan County citizens for years to come,” he concluded. Work on the campaign will begin in mid-November and is expected to be completed within 8 to 9 months.
