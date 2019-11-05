Residents vote in elections for Charlotte mayor, city council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte residents went out to polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the city’s mayoral and city council elections.
In the mayoral race, Incumbent Democrat Vi Lyles faces perennial Republican candidate David Michael Rice.
Lyles is looking to be the first mayor to win a second term in Charlotte since Democrat Anthony Foxx in 2011. Charlotte had previously seen six mayors in four years.
Lyles spent three decades in city government, rising from budget analyst to budget director to assistant city manager. She went on to work for a non-profit and as a leadership consultant. She was elected to the first of two city council terms in 2013.
In 2017, she beat incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts in the Democratic primary, before going on to win 59 percent of the vote in the 2017 Mayoral race.
David Rice has run for local office several times. When he ran for mayor in 2013, he had a cable-access TV ministry. He once called his political committee the “Ricetown Royal Republic.”
The race for Charlotte City Council at-large includes incumbent Democrats Julie Eiselt, James Mitchell, Braxton Winston and Dimple Ajmera, along with Republican newcomer Joshua Richardson.
The race for Charlotte City Council District 2 includes former council member and state senator Democrat Malcolm Graham and Republican newcomer Jacob Robinson.
The race for Charlotte City Council District 4 features two first-time candidates, as Democrat Renee Perkins Johnson and Republican Brandon Pierce are running to replace incumbent Greg Phipps in the district that includes the University area and UNC Charlotte.
The race for Charlotte City Council District 6 includes first-term incumbent Republican Tariq Bokhari and Democratic challenger Gina Navarrete in the district for south Charlotte.
Mecklenburg County residents are also voting for or against the much-discussed proposed quarter cent sales tax to benefit the arts. Voters also will elect three at-large members of the school board.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.