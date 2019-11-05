Person airlifted to hospital after shooting in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Catawba County Monday night.
According to investigators, the incident happened on 19th Avenue Southwest near Brookford.
One person was injured and was airlifted to the hospital.
Officials are on scene working to figure out what happened and why, as circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
There’s no word on arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
