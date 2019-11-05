Nice Wednesday and Thursday... First Alert Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures were much closer to 70° today, than 60° like yesterday. We have had a decent little jump in temperatures in the past 24 hours.
We will hold on to the mid to upper 60s for highs for the next two days – before another cold front switches things up again for Friday and the weekend.
We have a First Alert evening for Thursday. There is the possibility of rain from the end of the evening commute through the night. There could even be a few leftover showers on Friday morning.
However, after that, there should be quick drying and a clearing - but cool day. Highs on Friday will barely make it above 50°! Lows will then fall to the upper 20s to low 30s over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.
We will have another day in the low 60s on Monday before some models are bringing in even cooler air for Tuesday. We may not even make it out of the 40s for the middle of next week!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
