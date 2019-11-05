Murder suspect in 2004 cold case extradited to Charlotte, charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in a 2004 cold case in which a young woman was murdered has finally been extradited to Charlotte after initially being charged for her death in 2016.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged Anthony Aikens, 49, in the killing of 41-year-old Mai Edwina Cooper.
Officers found Cooper dead inside the trunk of a vehicle on July 4, 2004 in the 1400 block of Deland Avenue. Police were searching for the vehicle, reported to belong to the missing woman.
Aikens was a person of interest, but police say they didn't have enough evidence to charge him at the time. He was the last person to meet with Cooper on June 23, which was the last time she was reportedly seen.
Aikens fled to New York shortly after homicide detectives interviewed him in the case. He was since arrested for manslaughter charges and serving a 15-year-sentence before his release on Monday, at which point warrants were served and he was returned to Charlotte.
