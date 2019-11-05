Molly’s Kids: Meet Cole Russell. Gastroschisis. Never heard of it? His mom hopes to educate you.

What happened this summer: Cole suffered a volvulus. That means his intestines wrapped around his aortic valve and they lost all blood supply and oxygen. He was rushed to the hospital June 26th, and had emergency surgery at 3am on June 27th. That was followed by three more surgeries through June 30th to remove most of his large intestine and sections of small intestines. All in all, Cole had ten surgeries from June 27th-August 8th and also suffered a stroke that affected his left side.