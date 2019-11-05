Leaders in Rowan County urge residents to take part in survery

“The community of Rowan County completed a similar perception survey in 2016 and is requesting citizens and stakeholders to share their thoughts as of today,” wrote James Meacham, Chief Executive Officer of Rowan County Tourism. “The survey results will allow for a better understanding of how citizens and stakeholders perceive Rowan County today and compared to 2016. All submissions are anonymous and no personal information is required or asked. The survey will be available through December 15.”