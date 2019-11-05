Leaders in Rowan County urge residents to take part in survery

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - What do residents like about Rowan County? Where would residents take out-of-town guests for fun? What makes residents proud of Rowan County? Those are a few of the questions on a new survey that local tourism and business leaders hope citizens of Rowan County will take.
“The community of Rowan County completed a similar perception survey in 2016 and is requesting citizens and stakeholders to share their thoughts as of today,” wrote James Meacham, Chief Executive Officer of Rowan County Tourism. “The survey results will allow for a better understanding of how citizens and stakeholders perceive Rowan County today and compared to 2016. All submissions are anonymous and no personal information is required or asked. The survey will be available through December 15.”
If you have any questions you may contact the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority at 704-638-3100 or info@visitsalisburync.com.
