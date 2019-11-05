Harry Smith, former UNC Board chairman, resigns from board as a member

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harry Smith, a former chairman of the UNC Board of Governors, resigned from the board Monday, just hours after a WBTV investigation published details of his ties to a man accused of wrongdoing by university staff.
Harry Smith served as chairman of the Board of Governors until summer 2019, when he resigned his leadership position. At that time, Smith told media outlets that he was resigning from that position because of the overwhelming demands of being the chair while running businesses.
Smith resigned as a member of the board Monday afternoon, after WBTV uncovered his relationship with a lawyer accused by UNC System staff of misrepresenting himself to obtain videos and other information about the now former-interim chancellor of East Carolina University.
Smith was appointed to the UNC board in 2013 and his term runs through 2021. He was unanimously elected as chair in July 2018. Smith was board chairman during the controversy over “Silent Sam,” the Confederate statue that protesters brought down in August 2018.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.