First Alert: Next round of rain comes late Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day will start with some cloudiness, but the afternoon will bring more sunshine with high temperatures rebounding to the upper 60s.
With high pressure building into the region, dry conditions will persist overnight with lows in the seasonal 40s and there’s a lot of sun in the Wednesday forecast with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 60s.
A First Alert has been declared for Thursday night into early Friday morning as a cold front will move through the region, bringing our next chance for rain. Thursday will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s, with Friday afternoon turning noticeably and sharply cooler behind the front, with highs only in the low to middle 50s.
As for the rain, it looks to end very early Friday morning, but you may be driving on wet streets during the Friday commute to work and school.
The weekend starts very chilly, with low temperatures Friday night dipping into the 20s for most neighborhoods followed by high temperatures Saturday only getting back to the lower 50s. Still plenty of sunshine Sunday, and after a chilly start near 30°, afternoon readings push 60° Sunday afternoon.
