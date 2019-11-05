First Alert Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After some frequent rain and some severe weather last week, followed by a frosty weekend, we’ll enjoy some pretty and milder days as we get into the thick of this upcoming week.
We’re already watching the next frontal system which is due here Thursday night and early Friday morning. To help call attention to possible disruption during the Friday morning period where folks are trying to get to work and school, we’re posting a First Alert to give you an early heads up on that daypart.
There’s a chance the rain will be over by the commute, and if more data supports that, we’ll drop the First Alert. But for now, that’s the point in this forecast deserving of most of your attention.
Enjoy the delightful week until then.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
