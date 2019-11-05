DA: Officer justified in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County District Attorney has ruled that a CMPD officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a man involved in a domestic violence situation in north Charlotte in Aug. 2019.
On Aug. 2, 2019, CMPD Officer John Juhasz shot and killed Delano Williams while responding to a to a home on Ernest Russell Court for a domestic disturbance. Delano Williams was holding his wife and her sister at gunpoint.
In the District Attorney’s review, he said that he would not be seeking charges related to the death of Delano Williams, as overwhelming evidence indicated that Officer Juhasz was reasonable in his belief that the wife was facing an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death.
“It is undisputed that Officer Juhasz fired his weapon three times, striking the decedent twice. Therefore, the central issue in this review is whether or not Officer Juhasz was justified under North Carolina law in using deadly force in the protection of another,” District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III said.
Police say during a 911 call from inside the home on the night of the incident, the dispatcher heard a gunshot. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from inside the home. Police say a woman who had been shot in the leg ran outside saying her sister and brother-in-law were inside the home and she thought he was going to kill her.
When officers encountered the man, Chief Putney says an imminent, lethal threat was perceived and Officer Juhasz fired his gun, hitting Delano Williams. Delano Williams later died in the hospital.
Williams’ wife later told WBTV that her husband was raising a gun and about to shoot her when Officer Juhasz shot her husband. She expressed that when Officer Juhasz shot her husband, he did so to protect her life, and that the officer shot her husband through a glass door.
The wife said her sister was shot by her husband during the initial incident. She says her sister is a teacher and that the active shooter situation training teachers go through kept them alive. WBTV spoke with the sister a week after the incident.
Officer Juhasz was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident. When the shooting happened, Officer Juhasz had actually already given notice to CMPD that he’d be leaving the department, according to a WBTV interview with his wife. The shooting happened when he had only 16 hours left as an officer. Juhasz says he is headed into a career outside of policing, but plans to keep his certification as a reserve officer.
