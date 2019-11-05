City of Concord kicks off 2019 holiday season with annual tree lighting and parade

Each year, parade Marshals have been chosen from the local community for their leadership and contributions to Concord. The 2019 parade will salute former Cabarrus County Sheriff Brad Riley and his wife, Cindy. Riley was born and educated in Concord, and joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1990. He was appointed Sheriff in January 2001, and elected to four-year terms in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014 - retiring at the end of 2018. He received many awards during his career and served on the boards of many local, state, and national professional and community organizations. An alumnus of Appalachian State University and NC A&T State University, he and his wife have two adult children.