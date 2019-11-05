City of Concord kicks off 2019 holiday season with annual tree lighting and parade

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands are expected in downtown Concord to kick off the 2019 holiday season the weekend before Thanksgiving, starting with the city’s 22nd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22.
The event is sponsored by Atrium Health and Uwharrie Bank, and will feature family entertainment, Santa, and the grand finale of fireworks at 8:30 p.m. The evening of fun in Downtown Concord builds up to the Tree Lighting in Bicentennial Plaza.
The event safely offers horse and carriage rides, and now brings ice skating as a new amenity.
Event Highlights:
- 6:00: Motorized trolley, visits with Santa in City Hall, ice skating (new!), and children’s activities begin
- 6:30: Opening ceremony
- 6:40: Music from Irvin and Coltrane-Webb Elementary Schools
- 7:05: Performance from Summit Dance Company
- 7:30: Performance from Dance Expressions
- 8:00: Music from The Fuzz Bucket Music Company
- 8:30: Tree lighting and fireworks
WBTV reporter David Whisenant and his wife will be welcomed as special guests at the city of Concord’s 91st annual Cannon Pharmacy Concord Christmas Parade on Saturday Nov. 23, a day after the tree lighting ceremony.
The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. on November 23, and continue for over two miles. The City of Concord is sponsoring the parade’s Bands. Prior to the start of the parade, the Santa Scramble 5K will follow the parade route and finish at McGee Park.
This year’s parade welcomes special guest, David Whisenant and his wife, Jtan. A WBTV reporter and anchor since 1992, he covers areas north of Charlotte, including Cabarrus, Iredell, and Rowan counties. He has covered hundreds of local stories for WBTV. You can also hear him on Memories Radio 98.3-FM/1410-AM. An ASU Mountaineer, David and Jtan reside in his native Salisbury, and their family includes son Kyle and his wife Anna, and granddaughters Ava and Maisie. David is a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Salisbury.
Each year, parade Marshals have been chosen from the local community for their leadership and contributions to Concord. The 2019 parade will salute former Cabarrus County Sheriff Brad Riley and his wife, Cindy. Riley was born and educated in Concord, and joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1990. He was appointed Sheriff in January 2001, and elected to four-year terms in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014 - retiring at the end of 2018. He received many awards during his career and served on the boards of many local, state, and national professional and community organizations. An alumnus of Appalachian State University and NC A&T State University, he and his wife have two adult children.
For parade application, line up, winners, and additional information, please visit cabarrusevents.org.
